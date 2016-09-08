Trouble never ending for AAP; Punjab leader accused of sexually exploiting maid

Chandigarh, Sep 08: In fresh embarrassment for the Aam Aadmi Party, volunteers of the political outfit have alleged that a Punjab leader had sexually exploited a domestic help; they even furnished an audio clip to back their claims.

According to reports, Ravinder Singh Dhillon, in-charge of AAP’s youth wing in Sangrur district, along with a group of volunteers, alleged that the party tried to hush up the matter instead of taking action against the accused, Vijay Chauhan in Barnala.

Dhillon claimed that Barnala paid Rs 1 lakh to the maid to bury the incident and ensured that no formal complaint was lodged against the accused. He also circulated an audio clip, where an AAP volunteer can be heard urging the victim to not disclose what happened to anyone as it would damage the reputation of the party.

The party had launched an internal probe to find out if the allegations are true. The Punjab police has assured help in the matter and said they would arrest the AAP leaders if they could track down the woman and persuade her to file a written complaint.

Only last week, AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat, haf written a letter to party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that Punjab party leaders were exploiting women in the state for their own gains. The party had however rubbished his allegations.