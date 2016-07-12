Truck Art: A New Genre of Art Has Evolved & Is Here to Stay

While travelling on the highways in India you witness a unique phenomenon- an amazing , exciting array of messages and quotations inscribed on fenders of trucks and lorries On a smaller scale such messages are also visible on the exteriors of buses and auto rickshaws that ply within the city limits One may not be sure about their origin, but the slogans are here and to stay. In fact they have become a part and parcel of our lives. One idea can be highlighted. Indian Motor Vehicles Act makes it mandatory for truck drivers to get their trucks re-painted every few years, to safeguard their metal bodies from corrosion.

The government too makes it compulsory for the trucks to highlight certain social and patriotic messages so that they may spread at the grass root level, in the areas where the trucks ply. Having passed the fitness test the trucks must display speed limit and safety measures on their visible surfaces. Even after displaying compulsory messages a fair amount of space remains unutilized.

A good many enterprising individuals might have got the idea of filling these empty spaces with a certain amount of creativity. Hence this truck art !! A close look at these slogans and messages reveals they are not mere revelry or cheap stuff In fact there is deep logic and scientific reason involved. To begin with, truck drivers ply on same routes , month after month, year after year.

Quite naturally elements of boredom and monotony creep in, making their lives lacklustre. Driving heavy vehicles is a tough job that leaves them worn out at the end of each day. Recreation is hard to come by when they are virtually in the middle of nowhere.

Not surprisingly therefore they turn to these slogans and humorous stuff to infuse a spark into their lives. Two, truck drivers often undertake perilous journeys on ill-maintained roads; basic amenities of health and hygiene are almost nonexistent. In such situations these messages come in handy. Cautioning them against pitfalls, they are virtual list of Do’s and Don’ts. Three, being human, the truckers add diverse religious motifs and charms on the front and rear fenders and axles to ward off the evil eye! Many slogans are confidence boosters to chase their ‘blues’ away. Let us give our readers a taste of the quirky but thought provoking ones :

“Dheere chaloge toh baar-baar milenge. Tez chaloge toh Haridwar milenge!”

(If you drive slowly we may met again. Rash driving will land you in Haridwar where people mourn the dead)

“Phirta hu Dilli mein Dilwaali nahin milti,

Phirta hu jiski yaad mein wo ghar waali nahin milti.”

(I roam the street of Delhi, but a lover is missing. The one who I yearn for, that woman is missing).

“Likha pardes kismat mein, vatan ko yaad kya karna.

Jahan bedard hakim ho, wahan fariyaad kya karna.”

(Why pine for your homeland in exile. Why appeal for mercy when the judge is hostile.)

“Ab din hai toh raat bhi hogi,

Zindegi rahi toh mulaqat bhi hogi.”

(Just as days always lead to night, so also ifwe are both alive we meet again someday)

What could be more patriotic than this?

“Yeh neem ka pedh chandan se kam nehi Hamara lucknow London se kam nehi”

(Though it may be b itter a neem tree is as good as a sandalwood tree Similarly our Lucknow city is no way inferior to London)

All said and done, the truck drivers’ fraternity has substantially contributed to our country’s ethos and identity through their zany, double edged humour and sentiments. At times philosophical, frivolous at others, they are earthy and prosaic, with a direct appeal to the heart.