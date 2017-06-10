A truck collided with an auto-rickshaw killing eight people and seriously injuring two passengers in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha), June 10: A truck collided with an auto-rickshaw killing eight people and seriously injuring two passengers in Jagatsinghpur district today.

The collision took place at Chandol near here when the victims hailing from Machhagaon were returning after attending ceremonial Snana Purnima ritual at Nemala, Inspector in-Charge of Jagatsinghpur police station, Rajnikant Mishra said.

While seven persons, including a teenager, died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The injured were initially taken to the district headquarters hospital here and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as their condition had deteriorated, the IIC said.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace him.

Local residents staged a blockade on Jagatsinghpur – Machhagaon road near Chandol demanding adequate compensation for those killed and injured in the mishap. They also sought immediate arrest of the truck driver.

According to the locals, the deceased have been identified as Sura Das, Khola Jena, Dhaneswar Sahu, Chandramani Sahu, Sarat Pal, Sudhir Behera and Jagseni Behera.

Meanwhile, the truck driver ran away from the spot and police is searching for him. Adequate police force has been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order as locals have staged road blockade demanding compensation for those killed in the road mishap. Further details are awaited.

Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.