Truck driver arrested for rape and murder of 11-yr-old girl in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 21 : A container truck driver has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl at Navghar in suburban Mulund, police said today.
Sahil Ismail Choudhary (26), a resident of Satpur in Nashik MIDC area, was arrested yesterday. He has been sent in police custody till September 26, they said.
He had parked his container truck near the Navghar highway and was detained on the basis of CCTV footage in the area.

The incident came to light when the 11-year-old girl from Navghar area went missing from outside her residence on Saturday night.
Her parents had lodged a police complaint.
She was found unconscious under a truck which was parked by the roadside and was declared dead before admission to a hospital.
After postmortem, it was found that the girl was raped and murdered.
A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Navghar police station, police added.

