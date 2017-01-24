Truck hits bus in Delhi Cantt. ,injures 19
New Delhi , Jan. 24: As many as 19 persons were injured when a truck hit a bus in Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday.
Two are seriously injured in the accident.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital for immediate treatment.
The bus comprised of members of a marriage party which had gone to Delhi’s Mayapuri area for the wedding.
The driver and helper of the truck are on the run after the accident took place. (ANI)
Tags: #bus, #DelhiCantt., #injures, #Truckhits