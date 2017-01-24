Truck hits bus in Delhi Cantt. ,injures 19

January 24, 2017 | By :
Truck hits bus in Delhi Cantt. ,injures 19

New Delhi , Jan. 24: As many as 19 persons were injured when a truck hit a bus in Delhi Cantonment area on Tuesday.
Two are seriously injured in the accident.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital for immediate treatment.
The bus comprised of members of a marriage party which had gone to Delhi’s Mayapuri area for the wedding.
The driver and helper of the truck are on the run after the accident took place. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Paytm plans to sell 10 million monthly tickets across booking of flights, train and bus tickets in 2017
St Xavier school bus driver lost control of bus ran down the road in Angul district,no casualties reported
Push jogger arrested by UK police after footage of pushing a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge
Bus falls off canal in Kolkata kills eight in Nada district
Facebook group goes ape-shit over burqa like seats in bus
Nine persons, including six women, were killed when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat overturned near Udaipur
Top