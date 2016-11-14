Trucker body demand hike in cash withdrawal to Rs20,000 per day

NEW DELHI ,Nov14: Truckers body AIMTC today demanded increasing the cash withdrawal limit to Rs20,000 per day in view of inconvenience caused to drivers.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), which represents 93 lakh truckers said acute financial crunch has impacted movement of trucks and supply of essential items.

AIMTC President Bhim Wadhwa told that they have appealed to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to enhance cash withdrawal limits as drivers across India were facing problems.

Wadhwa said 80 per cent of the transport operations are cash based which implies that Rs1,194 crore is required on a daily basis by the sector to meet its operations costs.

The government demonetised Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes from the midnight of October 8 with the aim to fight black money and corruption, while exempting a few emergency services like hospitals, petrol pumps, railways and airports for 72 hours days up to November 11.