Truckers begin 36-hour strike to protest GST, high fuel prices

New Delhi, October 9: The truck operators started their two-day nationwide strike to protest against the Goods and Services Tax, hike in diesel prices and corruption on roads. The countrywide protests have been organized by truckers’ association All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

SK Mittal, the All India Motor Transport Congress president said that the transporters decided to protest against the indifferent attitude of government officials, GST, diesel price hike and corruption on roads.

The All India Motor Transport Congress represents around 93 lakh truckers and around 50 lakhs bus and tourist operators across India. The supplies of commodities including food will be affected due to the strike.

SK Mittal said that the laws that are against the resent GST regime has resulted in coercive registration and unnecessary agreements by truckers and transporters. The sales of used business attract GST leading to double taxation in government. Another transporters body the All India Transporters Welfare Association said that they will support a nationwide strike of All India Motor Transport Congress. The government has failed to give any clarifications on national sales tax GST to transporters.

Pradeep Singhal, President of All India Transporters Welfare Association said that the strike is called by All India Motor Transport Congress and we are supporting them. The government officials do not want us to understand the GST, they do not want to explain the GST to us, making it extremely complicated. Yet another reason for the strike is the increasing price of diesel.

The hike in diesel prices and daily changes in fuel rates have adversely affected the sector. All India Motor Transport Congress said that the government must revise the prices of diesel on a quarterly basis instead of a daily basis. Pradeep Singhal appealed to the government to make diesel prices uniform across the country and be brought down to the level of global prices.

Prabhat Kumar Mittal, president of Calcutta Goods Transport Association said that the diesel and tolls account for more than 70 percent of the operating cost of trucks. The fuel prices must be uniform across the country.

Pradeep Singhal said that a token strike is a wise move and threatened to go on an indefinite strike after Diwali.We are making a loss to ourselves when we stop our vehicles on the road. After Deepavali when the festive season is over, we are going to go on an indefinite strike if the government does not listen and cooperate.