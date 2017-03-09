Truckers in Botswana help thirsty baby elephant calf , abandoned by its herd, with water

Botswana, March09:Three truck drivers were making their way through Botswana when a baby elephant, abandoned by its herd, emerged from the bushes. According to The Good Things Guy, Carlos Santos, Johan Groenewald and Pieter Roussow were on their way to Nata in Botswana when they saw an obviously thirsty baby elephant on the side of the road. The men approached the baby elephant, roughly 3-weeks-old, cautiously – realising that it was lost and thirsty. They gave it some water from their own bottles and looked around for its herd. However, they could not spot any other elephants in the vicinity.

The truckers then realised that they needed to do more than just give the baby elephant some water. And so, they loaded it up on their truck and took it to a nearby sanctuary.