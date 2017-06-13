It’s true that Money Grows on Trees? Read this story

Aurangabad, June 13: It’s true that Money grows on Tree?

In a recent incident, a bag full of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was found in a tree in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. The currency-filled bag contained Rs 12 lakh in demonetised notes and was concealed atop a tree in Cidco of Aurangabad.

The Passersby people who noticed the invalid notes clinging all over the tree and hanging from branches informed the nearest police station.

The Police came to the spot and have seized the invalid notes but are yet to identify the owner or the person who safely hidden the bag on the top of the tree.

Many incidents of invalid currency being found in the garbage piles, as temple offering and donations were reported after Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation move, this is the first incident of money being stashed in a tree.

While the notes hanging from a tree was a sight for passersby, police are now attempting to crack the mystery of how the bag reached the tree and who the invalid notes belonged to.