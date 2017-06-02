Truecaller beat Facebook in Downloads

New Delhi, June 02: Surpassing Facebook, leading communication app Truecaller has become the fourth most downloaded application in India on Google Play Store and is delivering over 100,000 clicks in a day to in-app advertisers.

According to the “Mary Meeker Internet trends 2017” report, Whatsapp leads the list of the most downloaded app, followed by Messenger and ShareIt.

“Our biggest strength is the engagement and undivided attention we can provide to advertisers,” Tejinder Gill, Vice President, Sales and Head of India Operations at Truecaller, said in a statement.

“We can deliver a brand’s message and enable them to stay on top of the consumer’s mind simply by the fact that we are not an ‘appointment viewing’ app. This is proven by the fact that over 70% of our advertisers are repeat customers, which assures us of the efficacy of our platform,” Gill added.

Homegrown entertainment app JioTV jumped maximum points — from 301 last to ninth this year — and surpassed Facebook Lite (lighter version of Facebook for low connection speeds).

The report said India’s internet users now stands at 355 million putting the country number two in the market just behind China.

Earlier this year, Truecaller also unveiled a new avatar, where it opened up the app for iOS and launched new features like letting you see who is messaging you and lets your filter out spam message. It also launched a flash messaging feature, which lets you send pre-defined messages in case of distress, or to show your location to someone.

It partnered with Airtel to introduce Airtel Truecaller ID for non-data users who use feature phones. This feature delivers information via Flash SMS before the call hits the users’ mobile, letting feature phone users on the Airtel network see who is calling.

It also launched a mobile payments service in partnership with ICICI Bank to let users send or receive money and recharge their phones.