Trump As President : French envoy to US Tweets ‘World collapsing before our eyes’

Washington, Nov 9: The French ambassador to the US caused astonishment with his tweet that the “world is collapsing before our eyes” just as Donald Trump was set to be elected the 45th US President.

Gerard Araud, the serving ambassador, tweeted his remarks as the defeat of Democratic Hillary Clinton became evident during counting of US election votes.

The 63-year-old said: “After Brexit and this election, everything is now possible. A world is collapsing before our eyes. Dizziness,” the mirror.co.uk reported.

The experienced diplomat will need to work with Trump and his team. The diplomat later deleted the tweet, the daily reported.

