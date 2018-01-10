Trump calls US court system ‘unfair’ after DACA ruling

Washington DC , Jan 10: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the country’s court system “unfair” after a federal judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked his administration from banning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme that protects certain illegal immigrants from deportation.

“It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts”, Trump tweeted.

Earlier, the White House called the ruling “outrageous” hours after the move introduced a new complication to talks on immigration between the administration and Congress.

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day”, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

In a court ruling, as reported by the Hill, Judge William Alsup said that the US’ Department of Homeland Security’s decision to revoke the DACA was based on a “flawed legal premise.”

Judge Alsup also said that DACA, initiated by former US President Barack Obama, must remain in place, while litigation over Trump’s decision to end the programme is still under consideration.

Supporters of DACA rejoiced and celebrated the ruling in the streets of San Francisco on the federal court’s decision.

“Dreamers’ lives were thrown into chaos when the Trump Administration tried to terminate the DACA program without obeying the law. Today’s ruling is a huge step in the right direction”, said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Consequently, the DACA recipients, who were earlier unable to renew their status, when Trump blocked the Obama-era programme in September, last year, will now have a chance to submit renewal applications.

However, the current ruling does not allow applicants to register new applications under the DACA.

“America is and has been home to Dreamers who courageously came forward, applied for DACA and did everything the federal government asked of them. They followed DACA’s rules, they succeeded in school, at work and in business, and they have contributed in building a better America. We will fight at every turn for their rights and opportunities so they may continue to contribute to America”, added Becerra. (ANI)