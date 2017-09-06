Trump decides to end DACA, with 6-month delay

United States, September 6: The United States President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday afternoon that he has has a great heart for the Dreamers. But few hours earlier, Donald Trump decided to end the programme Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme protects young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children or came with families who overstayed visas .

This decision of Donald Trump provoked an avalanche of criticism from Barack Obama, Joe Biden and other Democrats, some Republicans and numerous state governors, business leaders, activists and lawyers. Protesters assembled outside the Trump Tower in New York, the White House in Washington and also in other major cities. Donald Trump is authorizing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to Congress in order to find an alternative in the next six months. Yesterday night, Donald Trump gave warning in his tweet that if Congress did not act, then he would revisit the issue.

Rick Tyler, political analyst and co-founder of the firm Foundry strategies said that “By making a decision not to make a decision, they’re heading for a legislative collision course. The idea that they would be able to fix Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals over a period of next six months is a bit of a fantasy. Politically, they wanted to make clear they invalidated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, when they did not do it. This decision is more like banning a transgender people from the military, but not really doing it. There seems to be a pattern.”

In an ultimatum by the 10 sate attorneys general September 5 was set an artificial deadline, led by Texas to put immense pressure on the administration to invalidate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. For the first time in his life, Donald Trump ran away from a legal battle. The Jeff Sessions, an anti-immigration zealot who argued that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals could not withstand the legal challenge. So, Donald Trump decided to wash his hands in the matter and allowed Sessions to clinically pronounce the fate of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

According to media reports from Politico in August, it is not certain that whether Donald Trump was worrying over Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Donald Trump was “fighting with himself over Dreamers” and was out of concern for about 800,000 people affected or for himself. But was Donald Trump honest in his own statement that “I do not approve of punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents,” or a case of protesting too much?

When asked if Donald Trump’s claims of sympathy seemed genuine, Rick Tyler replied that “Baloney. I would think so, but I don’t think Trump is capable of empathy. He makes decisions based on how he believes he’s perceived. It’s unadulterated populism.”

In 2016, Donald Trump told Republican national convention that he would do everything which is possible to do to protect our Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender citizens but once he came in power, abandoned protections for transgender students in public schools and banned transgender personnel from the military. Lanhee Chen, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution thinktank in Stanford, California said that “The immigration policy has been part of a piece. I expect that he would say ‘We finally have an administration getting tough on immigration laws and this helps that argument.”