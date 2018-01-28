Trump ‘do not know’ if he is invited to Megan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding

Washington, Jan 28: When asked in an interview with Piers Morgan about whether he has received an invite, the US President replied: “Not that I know of.”

Ms Markle has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump and backed his rival Hillary Clinton, saying she would leave the US if he won the 2016 election.

When asked if he would like to go to the Royal wedding in May at Windsor Castle, Mr Trump would only say: “I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.”

And when Morgan said Ms Markle had called him “divisive” and a “misogynist”, Mr Trump responded: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.”

On Brexit, the President said he was unsurprised by the result of the referendum because Britons “don’t want people coming from all over the world into Britain” and claimed the European Union was “not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be”.

He also said he would have negotiated Brexit with a “different” and “tougher” attitude to Theresa May.

“Would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn’t negotiate it the way it’s (being) negotiated… I would have had a different attitude,” he said.

“I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out.”

Mr Trump also claimed Mrs May invited him to the UK twice this year during their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

But Downing Street did not confirm claims in a newspaper that an informal visit in July would be followed by a state visit in October.

A Number 10 source said: “An invitation has been extended and accepted and details will be set out in due course.”