‘Trump’ gropes Jemima Khan and the world is talking about it

October 14, 2016 | By :

Washington, Oct 14: Jemima Khan has won Halloween, three weeks before the big day. The activist and journalist attended the annual UNICEF Halloween Ball dressed as Melania Trump being groped by her husband, the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and people can’t stop talking about it.

“‘Grab ’em by the pussy’ #yourworstnightmare,” she posted to Instagram ahead of the star-studded event in London. Her uncanny appearance was offset by some severe smoky  eyeshadow,  a form-fitting white dress and a blow-up doll resembling Trump wrapping his arms around her.

jemina jemina-1
Tags: ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump
Top