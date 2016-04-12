Trump, Hillary Clinton lead big in New York: Polls

US presidential candidate Donald Trump is leading his rivals for the Republican nomination by over 20 points in the upcoming primary contests of New York and Pennsylvania, latest polls have revealed.

Democratic front-runner c also leads her primary opponent, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, by double-digits in both states, according to the polls released on Sunday by Fox News.

The New York primaries are scheduled for April 10 and Pennsylvania on April 26.

The New York Fox News poll showed Trump poised to cross the 50 percent statewide threshold needed to capture all of New York’s statewide Republican delegates. Trump would need to win a majority of votes in all of the state’s 27 congressional districts to clinch New York’s full 95-delegate slate.

Trump has 54 percent of support to fellow Republican hopefuls Ohio Governor John Kasich’s 22 percent and Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s 15 percent, according to the Fox News survey of likely New York Republican primary voters.

Trump has a similar lead in Pennsylvania where he clinches 48% to Kasich’s 22 percent and Cruz’s 20 percent, according to the Fox poll of likely Republican primary voters in Pennsylvania.

After suffering through a string of recent defeats, Clinton appears poised to recapture her momentum in New York and Pennsylvania where she leads Sanders by 16 and 11 percentage points, respectively, in the Fox News polling.

In New York, Clinton leads Sanders 53 percent to 37 percent; and in Pennsylvania, she tops him 49 percent to 38 percent.

While both Clinton and Trump are playing up their home state ties ahead of the New York primary, the former New York senator would trounce the New York real estate developer by 16 points in a general election match-up, according to the poll.

Trump would also lose to Brooklyn-born Sanders by 19 points based on the survey of New York voters.

The New York poll surveyed 1,403 New York voters between April 4-7. For Democrats, 801 likely primary voters were polled for a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points; for Republicans, 602 likely primary voters were surveyed for a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

The Pennsylvania poll surveyed 1,607 Pennsylvania voters between April 4-7. For both Democrats and Republicans, the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.