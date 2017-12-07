US officially recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

Washington DC , Dec 6 : The United States has recognised Jersusalem as the capital of Israel, becoming the first country in the world to do so. Speaking from the White House, US President Donald Trump made this announcement on Wednesday.

In line with this announcement, the U.S. is also shifting its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city, again becoming the first country to take such a step. With this step, Trump has fulfilled one of its campaign promises and reversed decades-long U.S. policy on this matter.

Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites. However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state.

Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation have already decried the move, saying such a step would further fuel instability in the Middle East, which is already battling numerous wars and civil strife. They also contested that recognizing Jerusalem as the capital would leave no scope for peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel.

Earlier today, Pope Francis appealed to respect the “status quo” of Jerusalem in accordance “with the relevant UN resolutions.”

“I cannot silence my deep concern over the situation that has emerged in recent days. At the same time, I appeal strongly for all to respect the city’s status quo, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions,” the pope said, in his weekly address.

The pope said he was “profoundly concerned” about recent developments regarding Jerusalem, which he called a “special vocation for peace” and a sacred place for Christians, Jews and Muslims.

The pope, who spoke to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the crises on Tuesday, made his comments to a group of visiting Palestinians involved in the interfaith dialogue with the Vatican.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned to cut diplomatic ties with Israel if the United States recognised Jerusalem as its capital.

