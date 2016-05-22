Trump in pocket of gun lobby: Hillary Clinton

Washington D.C., May 22 : Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton continued her scathing attack on Republican rival Donald Trump, saying that he was a politician beholden to the gun lobby and that him as the U.S. President would mean “more kids at risk of violence and bigotry.”

According to CNN, Clinton’s comments came a day after Trump used a speech at a National Rifle Association convention to blast Clinton as ill-prepared for the presidency and to falsely claim that Clinton “wants to abolish the Second Amendment.”

“Unlike Donald Trump, I will not pander to the gun lobby, and we will not be silenced and we will not be intimidated. As long as children anywhere are being killed by gun violence, we will keep fighting for our kids, because they deserve a president who stands up for them and stands with the mothers here. Their lives are valuable,” Clinton said.

Trump has earlier branded Clinton as “heartless” for backing restrictions on gun ownership, and said he would overturn President Barack Obama’s executive actions on guns and do away with gun-free zones, including in schools.

Responding to that speech, Clinton said Trump’s vision “isn’t just way out there, it’s dangerous,” and added that while Trump wants to allow guns in schools, she believes “parents, teachers and schools should have the right to keep guns out of classrooms, just like Donald Trump does at many of his hotels, by the way.”

“If you want to imagine what Trump’s America will look like, picture more kids at risk of violence and bigotry. Picture more anger and fear. Ask any of the mothers here tonight if they want to live in that kind of America. Enough is enough.” Clinton said.