Trump properties in Florida may someday be underwater, due to climate change

The fact that Trump’s own properties are vulnerable to the impact of climate change is paradoxical, given that the EPA is poised to undo President Barack Obama’s plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.

In a now infamous 2012 tweet, Trump claimed that “global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”

Thune told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace in a 2014 interview, for example, “Well, look, climate change is occurring, it’s always occurring, Chris. There are a number of factors that contribute to that, including human activity. The question is, what are we going to do about it and at what cost?”

Trump has proposed slashing the EPA budget by a third and eliminating many climate-change programs entirely. But, when it comes to his own property in Ireland, a golf course and resort in the small town of Doonbeg, the President took a more proactive approach. He proposed to build a wall to fight coastal erosion by the course’s sand dunes, which eroded after heavy storms in 2014. After several attempts to gain approval, the President refiled an application in December 2016 and is still waiting to get an authorization from the local county council.

For many coastal communities, the problems have already begun. Flooding and high winds are more frequent, said Sweet, the NOAA oceanographer. Hurricane Sandy broke through the sea walls of several homes near Mar-a-Lago in 2012, and Palm Beach County had to restore more than 20 acres of eroded seashore.

Miami, meanwhile, is investing millions of dollars to raise the level of its properties, its roads and water systems as protection against flooding. Other cities like Norfolk, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina that are at risk of extreme flooding, are also trying to deal with the issue.

Christina DeConcini, director of government affairs for the environmental group World Resources Institute, said the US needs a “fact-based approach for how to address this clear and present danger to America’s infrastructure, homes and businesses.

“What won’t solve the problem is putting our heads in the Florida sand while streets and basements flood around us,” she said in a statement.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Steven Abrams downplayed the political aspects of the Senate committee hearing in a statement Friday.

“Sea level rise and coastal flooding driven by climate change pose real, significant risks to our residents and should not be politicized,” he said.