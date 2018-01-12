Trump referred African nations as ‘shithole’; Africa startled by the vulgar attention

Johannesburg, Jan 12: Africans woke up today to find President Donald Trump had finally taken an interest in their continent.

It wasn’t what people had hoped for.

Using vulgar language, Trump yesterday questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting a bipartisan immigration deal.

President Donald Trump on Thursday referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House, a Democratic aide briefed on the meeting told NBC News.

Trump’s comments were first reported by The Washington Post, which said the group of nations referred to also included El Salvador.

The remarks sparked condemnation from politicians of both parties and prompted Haiti’s foreign minister to summon U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Robin Diallo for clarification.

The African Union continental body told The Associated Press it was “frankly alarmed” by Trump’s comments.

“Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behavior and practice,” AU spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo said. “This is particularly surprising as the United States of America remains a global example of how migration gave birth to a nation built on strong values of diversity and opportunity.”

African governments quickly found themselves in an awkward position. As top recipients of US aid, some hesitated to jeopardize it by criticizing Trump, especially as his administration has sought to slash foreign assistance.

“Unless it was specifically said about South Sudan, we have nothing to say,” South Sudan government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told The Associated Press.

African media outlets and the continent’s young, increasingly connected population were being less shy.

“Casual Friday at the White House is soon to include hoods and tiki torches at this rate,” South African media outlet Daily Maverick wrote.

Many of the world’s second most populous continent reached for their smartphones, long-practiced in defending the vast and varied region from easy stereotypes.

While 40 percent of the world’s poor live in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the International Monetary Fund, the region also has billionaires, reality shows, and a growing middle class.

Some quickly decided to own Trump’s vulgar language or throw it back in his face.

“Good morning from the greatest most beautiful ‘shithole country’ in the world!!!” South African Broadcasting Corporation anchor Leanne Manas tweeted.

“As someone from South Shithole, Trevor is deeply offended by the president’s remarks,” The Daily Show tweeted of its South African-born host, Trevor Noah.

In Kenya, East Africa’s economic hub, political activist Boniface Mwangi pleaded: “Please don’t confuse the #shithole leaders we Africans elect with our beautiful continent.”

Trump has expressed negative opinions about the continent in the past. “Every penny of the USD 7 billion going to Africa as per Obama will be stolen – corruption is rampant!” he tweeted in 2013.

(With Inputs from Agencies)