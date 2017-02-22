Trump remark evokes riots in Stockholm over immigrant violence

Washington D.C. Feb. 22: What happened to the Swedes ? They were left baffled.

“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” Carl Bildt, a former prime minister and foreign minister, wrote on Twitter.

“Sweden,” Mr. Trump said. “They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokeswoman, clarified the president’s remarks on Sunday, saying Mr. Trump did not mean to suggest that any attack had happened the night before, but rather was talking about crime in general in Sweden.

Sweden has a long history of welcoming refugees namely Jews, Iranians, Eritreans, Somalis, Kurds and people from the former Yugoslavia, among others — but even some of the most tolerant and idealistic Swedes have raised questions about whether the country can absorb so many newcomers so quickly.

Breitbart News, the right-wing website once led by Stephen K. Bannon, now Mr. Trump’s senior strategist, has published numerous stories alleging that migrants have been responsible for a surge in crime and for a wave of sexual assaults.

Swedish officials have said that their statistics do not justify such sweeping assertions, and that the country has a high number of sexual assault reports relative to other European countries because more victims come forward, not because there is more violence.

The result of these alleged remarks from the head of a developed nation has alienated the immigrant countries from the US.

This resulted in riots breaking out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood in the northern suburbs of Stockholm just two days after U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outcry and confusion by seeming to incorrectly imply that immigrants had perpetrated a recent spate of violence in Sweden.

According to the Washington Post, a crowd in Rinkeby neighborhood burned about half a dozen cars, vandalized several shopfronts and threw rocks at police.Some reports suggested that the Monday clashes started when police arrested a suspect and people started throwing stones at them.Rinkeby was also the scene of riots in 2010 and 2013.

Trump during a Saturday rally in Florida had said “look what’s happening last night in Sweden”as a reference to a supposed frightening security episode in the country.

The President clarified his remarks a day after on Twitter saying that he drew his claim about immigrant violence in Sweden from a Fox News segment in which two Swedish police officers were interviewed. (ANI)