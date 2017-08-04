Trump shares on his Facebook page ,clip featuring his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in his own real news show

Washington,August4:Donald Trump’s love/hate relationship with the media has taken a bizarre new turn. In the wake of a particularly tumultuous two-week period for his administration—in which Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and director of communications Anthony Scaramucci all departed unceremoniously—the former reality star president has returned to the medium he loves most, with what appears to be his own news show.

On Sunday, Trump shared a short clip on his Facebook page featuring his daughter-in-law Lara Trump (did you really think he was going to hire someone outside of his family?) recounting some of the more positive stories that took place in the White House’s recent chaotic week. “I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week, because there’s so much fake news out there,” she begins.

Trump’s daughter-in-law then goes on to share a few of the president’s action items from last week, including the donation of his quarter salary to the Department of Education, unemployment figures, and the new jobs initiative from manufacturing company Foxconn in Wisconsin. She ends her segment with: “Thanks for joining us, everybody. I’m Lara Trump, and that is the real news.”

What Trump’s recount of the week failed to mention were the week’s buzzier headlines: the GOP’s failed effort to repeal Obamacare, Scaramucci’s profanity-ridden tirade against his White House coworkers, Trump’s transgender ban for the military, and Priebus’s record-short term as chief of staff (and Scaramucci’s even shorter one).

A former producer for Inside Edition, Lara Trump first became a popular Trump surrogate during the 2016 campaign, and her public profile has only continued to rise throughout Trump’s first year in office. For months, she’s been delivering speeches all over the country as part of the effort to jumpstart Trump’s 2020 campaign (yes, already), most recently appearing at a rally in Ohio at the end of July.

With Donald Jr. and Jared Kushner being asked questions concerning Russian collusion, and Ivanka Trump’s political credibility in the tank, Lara was the logical choice to become the next “star” in Trump TV land. As one Republican strategist recently said to the *Miami Herald*, “she seems relatively normal” compared to the rest, and is “one of the most approachable of that crew.”

But let’s remember the president’s previous life, before he made it to the Oval Office. Do we really think he’s forgotten the lessons of reality television? A TV show cannot carry through on half-truth pleasantries alone.

You’ve got to get some star power, some pizzazz, somebody a lot like the president, only shorter. That’s right: Our money’s on the recently disgraced Mooch popping up on Trump’s new social media news show sometime soon. After his stunningly rapid firing, Scaramucci told the Huffington Post that he was “going to go dark” for a bit, before promising: “Then I will reemerge, as me.” Trump TV seems like the logical next step in his career.