Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February

Washington, February 02: US President Donald Trump will host Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House on February 23. The White House officials have confirmed the news of meeting between the leaders. According to the White House statement, Donald Trump is looking forward to foster partnership and alliance with Australia.

“The president and prime minister will discuss a range of shared bilateral, regional, and global priorities, including fighting terrorism, promoting economic growth, and expanding security and defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

The meeting is roughly a year after the controversial phone call between the two leaders which was leaked by US media. According to reports, Trump said that the refugee resettlement deal signed between Australian Prime Minister and former US president Barack Obama was “the worst deal ever”. Trump abruptly ended the call after this accusation.

Mr Turnbull apparently smoothed over his differences with Trump by meeting him in New York last May.

The pair last met while attending summit of East and Southeast Asian leaders in Manila last November.