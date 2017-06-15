After Trump toilet paper now Trump cerveza beer in Mexico with Trump as gun-slinging mariachi folk musician

Mexico city,June15:Well, businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump may not have anticipated that his US presidency would inspire a whole spate of new products that he probably didn’t even get into when he was just doing business. But then, to be fair the line of products that the POTUS has inspired are hardly complimentary. After a Mexican businessman made public his intentions to introduce a ‘Trump’ brand toilet paper, it seems Mexican and US brewers have reinvented Trump as a gun-slinging mariachi folk musician to promote a new beer celebrating cross-border cooperation.

The label for this new Amigous Cerveza craft beer, which features Trump in a sombrero, his trousers held up with a swastika belt buckle, mocks his divisive campaign rhetoric against Mexico and his pledge to build a border wall. The label, at the back, also says that Trump, who just celebrated his 71st birthday, belongs “in a mad house, not the White House”.

“We knew that a Trump label was going to be controversial, but it’s been selling extremely fast,” said Luis Enrique de la Reguera, chief executive of brewery Casa Cervecera Cru Cru, to Reuters.

(Source: Reuters)

The beer was launched in May, and misspells ‘amigo’ in a bid to poke fun at a bad pronunciation of the Spanish word for friend, surprised its creators. The original batch of 1,200 bottles and 400 litres on tap reportedly sold out in the very first week.

According to reports, the beer is a New England Indian Pale with a dash of mango, and was conceptualised by Cru Cru, Mexican partner Error de Diciembre and Epic Brewing of the United States shortly before Trump’s election victory on November 8, 2016.