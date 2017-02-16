Trump travel ban ”not against Syrian people”: Syrian President Assad

February 16, 2017

Beirut, Feb 16: Syria`s President Assad said that US President Donald Trump`s efforts to ban Syrian nationals from entering the United States were “not against the Syrian people”, in an interview with French broadcasters that aired on Thursday.

“It`s against the terrorists that would infiltrate some of the immigrants to the West. And that happened. It happened in Europe, mainly in Germany,” he said in the interview with Europe 1 radio and TF1 television which was recorded on Tuesday in English.

