Trump tricks media into covering his event by promising ‘major announcement’

New York, Sep 17: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has outraged the media after he duped them into broadcasting an infomercial for his new hotel on the pretext of a ‘major announcement’ to get more than 20 minutes of free air-time.

Not only CNN but also all the major networks showed Trump’s event at his newly inaugurated Trump International Hotel in Washington DC as pro-Trump military members started speaking.

Ahead of the event, Trump had hyped over Fox News that he would be making a major announcement about the ‘birther’ controversy of the US President Barack Obama.

All the news networks — CNN, MSNBC, and Fox — started carrying the event live.

They kept on waiting for 20 minutes waiting for Trump to speak on the birther controversy. It was not before 20 minutes that the news networks apparently realised that they have been taken for a ride once again.

‘We got played, again, by the Trump campaign, which is what they do,’ CNN‘s chief national correspondent John King said after the news channel showed live the GOP nominee for nearly 20 minutes waiting for the major announcement coming from Trump.

‘He got a live event broadcast for some 20 minutes,’ King said.