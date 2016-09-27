Trump vs Clinton: A collection of the top 10 quotes from the U.S presidential debate
Washington D.C., September 27: The world waited with baited breath for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to go at each other on an official platform after months of verbal warfare and were not disappointed, as both the candidates wowed their supporters with witty zingers and memorable quick jabs during the first presidential debate at Hofstra University Monday night in Hempstead, New York.
Here are the top 10 quotes from the debate:
- I think Donald just criticized me for preparing for this debate. And, yes, I did. You know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president. And I think that’s a good thing: Clinton
- I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament. I have a winning temperament: Trump
- This is a man (Trump) who has calling women pigs, slobs and dogs and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said that women don’t deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men: Clinton
- Maybe he’s not as rich as he says he is. There is something he’s hiding. Who does he owe money to: Clinton on Trump not releasing tax return
- I made a mistake using private email: Clinton
That’s for sure: Trump
- Well, Donald, I know you live in your own reality: Clinton
- In inner cities, African-Americans, Hispanics, are living in hell because it’s so dangerous. You walk down the street, you get shot: Trump
- I was going to say something extremely rough to Hillary, to her family, and I said to myself, ‘I can’t do it. I just can’t do it.’ It’s inappropriate. It’s not nice: Trump
- A man who can be provoked by a tweet should not have his fingers anywhere near the nuclear codes: Clinton
- Hillary has experience, but it’s bad experience. This country can’t afford to have another four years of that kind of experience: Trump.