Trump wins Washington state Republican primary

Washington, May 25 : Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday night won the Washington state primary.

According to projections by major US media, Trump won in the northwestern state of Washington by a wide margin, ahead of his former rivals Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Ohio Governor John Kasich and politician Ben Carson whose names were still listed on the ballot despite dropping out of the race weeks ago, EFE news reported.

Since Cruz and Kasich dropped out from the presidential race earlier this month after Trump’s victory in Indiana on May 3, the billionaire has barely held campaign rallies.

In fact, he had not visited Washington state for several days, but this did not prevent him from gaining more than 75 percent of the vote.

The victory ensures the New York magnate the majority of 44 delegates at stakes in Washington, inching him closer to the 1,237 delegates required for the official nomination in the July convention that will be held in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trump will probably achieve and surpass this number on June 7 when the republicans in New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, New Mexico and the country’s most populous state California will go to the polls.