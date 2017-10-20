Trump’s Administrative reforms tighten rules for new refugees, women and children to enter US

Washington, October 20: Tightening the rules and regulation for the refugees, Trump administration is a strict vetting process for women and children seeking to enter the United States as refugees, the new proposal would bring the security check closer to those for adult men.

New rules could tighten the new admission for refugees after the end of a 120-day ban, most refugees instituted by the Trump administration while it reviews vetting procedures.

The vetting review process is set to end on this October 24.

According to reports, new immigration policies which focal point of the Republican`s 2016 election campaign, president Donald Trump quickly issued temporary bans on refugees and travelers from some Middle Eastern and African countries that were challenged in court.

The Official clearly stated that admission is “considering a wide range of potential measures and enhancements” to vetting.

Reports say, the new amendment clearly describes that three sources with knowledge of the proposal are.

Refugees currently undergo differing levels of security checks when applying for admission to the United States

Women and young children should undergo through a lower level of security screening than men, said the, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Security checks more in line with what is required for adult male refugees

Earlier according to the state department,85,000 refugees admitted to the United States in the 2016 fiscal year, about 72 percents were women or children.

State Department clears that for refugees to enter the U.S. state about 18 to 24 months.

Administrative reform of Trump shows that refugee admissions could determine whether additional checks are necessary was suspended for months by federal judges, The lowered number of refugees allowed in U.S in 2017 is 50,000 the 110,000 were originally set by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, But in 2018 level has been set at 45,000, the lowest number in decades.

US. Supreme court eventually allows the effect for all refugees except those with close ties to the United States.