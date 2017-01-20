Trump’s two ex-wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples will be present as USA gets Trump-ed

Washington D.C, Jan. 20: The world awaits, as the United States of America gets ready to welcome their 45th president Donald Trump.

According to a popular webloid USA Today, the former wives of Donald Trump, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, will be present at the event.

Ivana, who was married to the real estate mogul from 1977 to 1992, is mother to the president-elect’s three eldest children: Donald Trump Jr., aged 39, Ivanka Trump, aged 35 and Eric Trump, aged 33.

According to the report, Eric Trump confirmed his mother’s appearance at the inauguration and said that she will be there “front and center.”

Marla Maples, who will also be in attendance, was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999 and share daughter Tiffany Trump, aged 23, with the president-elect.

Report further says that according to source, while Tiffany was flown to the inauguration on a private jet, Maples must pay her own travel expenses. (ANI)