Trupti Desai bats for equality, says ‘dadagiri’ of priests should end

Nashik, May 26: Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai opposed what she alleged ‘dadagiri’ of the priests in the temple, saying they will make their second attempt today to enter the inner sanctum of the famous Kapaleshwar temple in Nashik.

“Women are not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Kapaleshwar Temple. There is casteism also. There should be equality of men and women. Women should also be allowed to enter the inner sanctum of the temple. Today we will enter the inner sanctum of the temple,” Desai told ANI.

She further stated that when they arrived in the temple last Thursday the trustees were prepared to guide them to the inner sanctum of the temple, but they couldn’t enter as there were protestors outside the temple and there was a fear of attack on them.

“The protestors last Thursday protested and vandalised the office of the trustees. Some CCTV cameras were also stolen. I think there is bullying (dadagiri) by the priests. This is absolutely wrong. This bullying should end and there should be equality. If the DCP, CP or the SI tries to stop us, they should be terminated by the Chief Minister,” she added.

Last Thursday, the women activists were prevented from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

They had to be escorted out of the temple by the police.

Except the priests, both men and women are not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, which is situated on the banks of river Godavari.

Desai had entered the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai earlier this month. However, she wasn’t allowed to enter the inner sanctorum.