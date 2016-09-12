Trupti Desai Confirms Her Participation in the New Season of Bigg Boss 10

Mumbai, Sep 12: Gender Equality activist and the founder of the Bhumata Brigade, Trupti Desai is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 10.

Talking to CNN-News18, Desai revealed that she is going to a part of the popular reality show’s upcoming season.

Desai is known for raising her voice against gender inequality and led a successful campaign for women’s entry into the Shani Shingapur temple and Haji Ali Dargah earlier this year.

Talking about her participation, she said, “I had a meeting with them (Bigg Boss makers) on August 19 and I’ve told them to replace the male voice of Bigg Boss with a female one.”. The activist also said that she has no problem being a part of a popular show as she can use the platform to address the equality issues.

The show is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the first promo of the show was released recently. The latest season of the show is going to be all about common people, as for the first time they will enter the house as participants along with few known names.

Well, we can’t wait to hear a ‘female voice’ inside the house and see how she carries on with her movement inside a show purely meant for entertainment.