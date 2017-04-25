TTV Dinakaran cracks before cops, confesses to meeting middleman in bribery case

Chennai, April 25: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran has confessed to meeting Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the arrested middleman in the Election Commission bribery case, under the impression that he was a high court judge, police said.

Dinakaran, who is being grilled by the Delhi Police, had so far maintained that did not know Sukesh nor had he met him.

The leader, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to retain the ‘two leaves’ symbol of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), however, denied having paid any money to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in this regard, police said.

On sustained quizzing, Dinakaran said he had met Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who had posed as a high court judge and sought to help him in the matter, police sources said.

However, he denied paying money to the middleman, the sources said, adding the Crime Branch officers also confronted Dinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar.