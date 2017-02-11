TTV Dinakaran; Is he controlling Sasikala now? 

February 11, 2017 | By :

Chennai, Feb 11: As the battle between O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala on the way for Chief Minister, there’s a new “leader” who’s set tongues wagging in Tamil Nadu.

TTV Dinakaran, the son of Sasikala’s sister Vanithamani, was seen by his aunt’s side when she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Dinakaran is part of the TTV trio that includes himself and his brothers Bhaskaran and Sudhakaran. They came to the limelight during the wedding of Sudhakaran, the foster son of Jayalalitha, whose extravagant wedding caused an uproar in 1996.

While Sudhakaran was disowned by Jayalalitha, Dinakaran remained close to her and was even made a Rajya Sabha MP.

Currently, he stays at Poes Garden with his aunt, according to a recent Times of India report, that said “The two played a major role in packing off former adviser to government Sheela Balakrishnan and secretaries to the CM K N Venkataramanan and A Ramalingam.”

Dinakaran is also an accused in a FERA (Foreign Exchange Regulation Act) case.

After unexplained deposits of huge sums of money into his bank accounts between 1991 and 1995, when J Jayalalithaa was chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated proceedings under FERA.

Dinakaran had then claimed that he was a Singapore citizen and hence his transactions did not fall under the purview of the ED.

The ED rejected Dinakaran’s claim and found him guilty of money laundering and benami transactions.

In January this year, the Madras High Court upheld the ED tribunal’s order asking Dinakaran to pay a penalty of Rs 25 crore.

TTV Dinakaran is married to D Anuradha.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top