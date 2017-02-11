TTV Dinakaran; Is he controlling Sasikala now? 

Chennai, Feb 11: As the battle between O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala on the way for Chief Minister, there’s a new “leader” who’s set tongues wagging in Tamil Nadu.

TTV Dinakaran, the son of Sasikala’s sister Vanithamani, was seen by his aunt’s side when she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Sasikala in 2012 apologised in a letter to Jaya, that she has disowned her family and now TTV Dinakaran accompanied her at Raj Bhavan. Why? pic.twitter.com/n5n9LDjrrc — Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) February 10, 2017

Dinakaran is part of the TTV trio that includes himself and his brothers Bhaskaran and Sudhakaran. They came to the limelight during the wedding of Sudhakaran, the foster son of Jayalalitha, whose extravagant wedding caused an uproar in 1996.

TTV Dinakaran next to #Sasikala when meeting Governor…confirms the fears of #AIADMK party men — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) February 10, 2017

While Sudhakaran was disowned by Jayalalitha, Dinakaran remained close to her and was even made a Rajya Sabha MP.

Currently, he stays at Poes Garden with his aunt, according to a recent Times of India report, that said “The two played a major role in packing off former adviser to government Sheela Balakrishnan and secretaries to the CM K N Venkataramanan and A Ramalingam.”

Dinakaran is also an accused in a FERA (Foreign Exchange Regulation Act) case.

After unexplained deposits of huge sums of money into his bank accounts between 1991 and 1995, when J Jayalalithaa was chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated proceedings under FERA.

Dinakaran had then claimed that he was a Singapore citizen and hence his transactions did not fall under the purview of the ED.

The ED rejected Dinakaran’s claim and found him guilty of money laundering and benami transactions.

In January this year, the Madras High Court upheld the ED tribunal’s order asking Dinakaran to pay a penalty of Rs 25 crore.

TTV Dinakaran is married to D Anuradha.