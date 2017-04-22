TTV Dinakaran leaves for Delhi to appear in bribery case

New Delhi, April 22: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran leaves for Delhi to appear before the police in the bribery case.

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday night served summons to him in the case. Assistant commissioner Sanjay and another official served the summons to Dinakaran at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai. The Delhi Police had also issued a lookout notice against Dinakaran on Wednesday.

The crime branch had on 16 April arrested an alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi in connection with the case.

He claimed that he had told Dinakaran that he will get a favourable verdict from the Election Commission of India in the party symbol case, he said.

It has been learnt that he had allegedly struck a deal for Rs 50 crore for helping the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction keep the “two leaves” symbol.