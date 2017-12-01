TTV Dinakaran submits documents for contesting in RK Nagar by-polls, says will teach lesson to opponents

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, December 1: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran filed for nomination in the upcoming RK Nagar by-elections saying that will teach a lesson to his opponents.

While commenting about the two-leaves symbol, TTV Dinakaran said that any symbol we get, we would accept it and teach lesson to our opponents in upcoming RK Nagar by-elections.

TTV Dinakaran further mentioned that the two-leaves symbol is that symbol for which late chief minister Jayalalithaa stood. Late chief minister Jayalalithaa always stood for this symbol and it must no go to the traitor government, said TTV Dinakaran after he filed nomination for RK Nagar by-elections in Chennai.

#ADMK candidate fail to get the blessings at #Jaya memorial and files his nomination directly. However, #TTV Dinakaran, ensures a photo op at Jaya Memorial before filing his nomination. — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) December 1, 2017

TTV Dinakaran approached the Delhi High Court challenging two-leaves symbol order of the Election Commission. Previously in November, the Election Commission passed an order that the two-leaves symbol was assigned to the EPS-OPS faction.

TTV Dinakaran addressed the party workers last week and said that I would win RK Nagar by-elections and take back two-leaves’ symbol.

VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran laid claim over the two-leaves symbol after there was a power fight occurred in the party following the death of Jayalalithaa.

TTV Dinakaran is facing a court case in the two leaves symbol bribery case. On November 23, a Delhi court pulled up police again for not filing supplementary chargesheet against TTV Dhinakaran in the two-leaves bribery case. TTV Dinakran was given bail on June 1 after being arrested on April 25.

@TTV_Dinakaran . all the best for ur election in rk nagar. I like ur flag selection. I like to add amma picture on the flag. that is my suggestion. but decision is yours. once again all the best. — saran jaisa (@JaisaSaran) December 1, 2017

According to sources, the arrested middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar attempted to bribe the Election Commission officials to get permission for using the two-leaves symbol for AIADMK faction. The Election commission fixed December 21 as the polling date for the RK Nagar by-elections. (ANI)