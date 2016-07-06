Tulsiram Saini 48, throws  nine year old stepdaughter into Ambarnath river, survives for 10 hours in water

Mumbai, June 6: The Vartak Nagar police in Thane on Tuesday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly throwing his stepdaughter into the Ulhas river in Ambarnath after a fight with his wife last week.

But, the nine-year-old girl survived for 10 hours by clinging onto vegetation, and told the police about her ordeal after being rescued.

According to the police, the victim, Ekta Singh, was seen treading water and holding onto aquatic vegetation early on the morning of June 30.

Passersby called the police control room, and she was pulled out with the help of the fire brigade.

After she was treated for prolonged exposure to cold water and examined for any other injuries, the Badlapur police were able to get somwe information from her.

Ekta told the police that her stepfather, Tulsiram Saini, had brought her to Ambarnath and thrown her into the river the previous night. She had tried all night to call for help, but had failed to attract anyone’s attention.

The Badlapur police then contacted the Vartak Nagar police, under whose jurisdiction Ekta’s residence in Lokmanya Nagar falls, and learned that her mother had registered a missing person’s complaint for her on the day she was thrown into the river. Her mother, Nirmala, was then contacted and she identified Ekta as her daughter.

“After recording the statement of Ekta and Nirmala, we learned that her stepfather, Saini, had a fight with Nirmala on the morning of June 29 and walked out of the house in a rage.

Their neighbours told us that in the afternoon, when Nirmala was out, they had seen Tulsiram come back and take Ekta with him on his motorbike, and had not been seen since then,” said an officer with the Vartak Nagar police.

The police then tried tracking Saini’s location via his cellular phone, but found that the instrument was switched off.

They then initiated inquiries with his friends and relatives, and on Tuesday, got a tip-off that he was hiding at his girlfriend’s residence in Kalyan.

“Saini was arrested on Tuesday morning and we have charged him with attempt to murder. He has been remanded to our custody till Friday,” said senior police inspector K.G. Gavit, Vartak Nagar police station.

Another officer said despite being seen taking Ekta away, Saini has denied any role in the matter. The police are now obtaining his call data records, which will help establish his movements on the day of the attempted drowning.

