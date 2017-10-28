Tunisia Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui meets PM Narendra Modi on 12th India Tunisia Joint Commission Meeting 

New Delhi,October 28: Tunisia Khemaies Jhinaoui,Foreign Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a four day visit to India.

According to reports stated that minister came to chair the 12th India Tunisia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Sushma Swaraj.

Ministry of External Affairs stated that JCM now will enable the countries with a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation in political economic and cultural areas and people-to-people exchanges. also both country will sign the agreements and Memorandum of understanding.

Jhinaoui, will now address the business sessions to be organised by apex chambers of commerce and industry and will deliver a keynote address on “New Tunisia and emerging democracy

in an age of challenges and global threats” to be organised by the Indian Council for World Affairs.

Reports says that the Economic cooperation between two countries is always depending with Indian investments in various sectors.

our country India is traditionally close and friendly bilateral relations with Tunisia.