Turkey to provide 10,000 tonnes of aid to help Rohingya Muslims

ANKARA, Sept 6 : Turkey will provide 10,000 tonnes of aid to help Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“I spoke with (Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi) yesterday.

They opened the doors after our call,” Erdogan told a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara.

He said Turkish aid agency TIKA was already delivering 1,000 tonnes of aid to camps for the displaced.

“The second stage is 10,000 tonnes.

Rakhine is not an uncharted territory for us. The humanitarian drama that is going on in Rakhine has existed for decades. Last Ramadan the only foreign body to officially provide aid in Rakhine was [Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency] TIKA. After the talks following the latest developments, we ensured that TIKA’s humanitarian activities in the region will continue,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also said that his wife and son will join Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who was traveling to Bangladesh to deliver aid to Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar due to violence.

The president vowed to bring up the Rohingya issue during Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Kazakh capital Astana, which will take place between September 7-11, and during the U.N. General Assembly set for September 20 in New York, adding that he discussed the crisis in Rakhine with nearly 30 world leaders, especially of Islamic countries.

“The world has witnessed enough of pain and suffering. We will continue to be the voice of Rakhine’s Muslims, to help them,” Erdoğan added, reiterating his call to end the violence and to find a permanent solution to the Rohigya issue