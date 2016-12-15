Turkish Muslim restaurant offers generosity measure of free dinner during Xmas in London

London,Dec15:A Muslim-owned Turkish restaurant is offering a free three-course meal to the homeless and elderly on December 25, because no one should eat alone on Christmas Day.

The gesture stemmed from a chance encounter with a woman who needed help closing her window.

The restaurant, Shish, is located on the outskirts of London. Early last month, an elderly woman who lived in the neighborhood came in to the restaurant and asked if anyone could help pull down a window she was having difficulty reaching.

The staff didn’t hesitate. And when the woman returned the next day to thank them, she told them how she’d be alone for Christmas.

Her situation reminded owner Serdar Kigili of his mother in Turkey, whom he hadn’t seen in five years. The management team then came up with the plan.