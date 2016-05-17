Turns out, anal sex can get you pregnant!

London, May 17: If you thought you can’t get pregnant through anal sex, it’s time to burst your bubble and make you face reality.

Urologist Dr Brian Steixner revealed he treated a patient with a rare condition called “cloacal malformation” that affects one in 50,000 people, who conceived after having sex with her partner, the Daily Star reported.

It is said to occur in girls as they are growing in their mum’s womb.

And it results in bodily fluids draining via a single opening, instead of travelling separately via the rectum, vagina and urethra.

The woman went under the knife in a bid to fix the problem.

But it tragically ended disaster – leaving her with a tiny hole connecting her womb to her rectum.

It led to her reportedly bleeding from her bottom during her period.

And she was stunned to learn she was expecting after sleeping with her man.

Dr Steixer told how the condition “blew his mind” adding: “They totally lied to us in 9th grade health class”.

Speaking to Mens Health magazine, Dr Steixer said: “We knew about her condition, and we had followed her for a decade.”

“After doing a whole bunch of X-rays, we determined that she got pregnant from having anal sex.”

The woman gave birth via C-section after a natural birth was deemed to risky.