Turns out RK Laxman predicted Padmavati row back in ’93 sans Karni sena

January 24, 2018 | By :
Patrika

While Padmavat is all set to release countrywide tomorrow, RK Laxman’s cartoon specifically mentioned about the censoring scenarios in India back in 93’s and that perfectly match the current situation sans Karni sena.

At the same time, Karni sena chief, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that ‘ The Supreme Court is supreme but the court of the people is above that – so we are asking the public to impose a Janta Curfew and not let the Padmaavat movie be screened’.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Karni Sena burns own activist’s car
Padmaavat rampage continues; movie getting good response
300 Cuts in ‘Padmavat’ is a fake news: CBFC Chief
‘Padmavati’ movie officially changed its name to ‘Padmavat’
Top