Turtle hatchling deaths attributed to extreme heat and climate change in Australia

Sydney, Feb4:The current heat wave is having a shocking effect on our wildlife and marine life.

It’s been revealed, dangerously hot sand temperatures has caused dozens of turtle hatchlings to die at Queensland’s famous Mon Repos beach.

According to the ABC, the run of hot weather has pushed the sand’s temperature to a record 75 degrees Celsius.

It’s causing those who hatch during the day to overheat and die with piles of dead hatchlings covering the beach.

The extreme heat is also conducted down to the turtle’s nest, reports the ABC, pushing the temperature to about 34C, which is approaching the lethal level for incubation.

That is the hottest temperature recorded in a nest in more than a decade.

Mon Repos, near Bundaberg, attracts thousands of tourists every year, offering guided night tours where you can witness the hatchlings emerging from the sand and making their way into the ocean.