‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’ Trailer released; and surprisingly it’s a fun horror film!

Mumbai, Sep 10: After ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’ teaser made the dance lovers go crazy after the dance guru- Prabhudeva who is making an acting comeback after twelve long years, the filmmaker A. L. Vijay is out with its trailer and surprisingly it’s a fun horror film!

Yes, you heard that right, the leading lady Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen playing the dual role of a wifey who is also infected with a spirit. The respective project marks Sonu Sood’s first movie as a producer.

The film’s title track is a revamp of original ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’ sung by ace Punjabi singer Malkit Singh!

This horror comedy will hit the theaters on October 7, this year!

