TV Actress Ankita Lokhande burns her hands and neck in fire accident

Mumbai,Sept9:Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande burnt her hands and neck in a fire accident caused by an aroma candle. The actress had kept the candle in her bedroom and her curtain caught fire. She refuted reports that she burnt herself while performing a puja.

“I had lit an aroma candle in my room. I don’t know how my curtain caught fire and before I knew my bedroom was on fire. I tried a lot to salvage the disaster but in the process, I burnt both my hands and neck,” Ankita told Yahoo.com.

The actress in fact averted a major disaster as four gas cylinders were kept outside her bedroom balcony. “Thank God, that my face was not burnt. And you know what! Right outside my bedroom balcony, I had four gas cylinders; I shudder to think what would have happened if…,” she said, adding, “I guess my good karma saved me from a major disaster.”

The actress is now on a road to recovery, but is still in a lot of pain. “Right now, I’m recovering. The wounds are healing but I have to be very careful as they can’t rub against my clothes or any object. It hurts and it hurts a lot. My bedroom is a wreck and the repairs are on,” she added.

The actress refuted the reports that she burnt herself while performing a puja. “Well, I don’t know how I could burn myself while performing a puja, unless I was sitting inside the havankund itself,” the actress told the website.