TV Actress Ankita Lokhande burns her hands and neck in fire accident

September 9, 2016 | By :

Mumbai,Sept9:Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande burnt her hands and neck in a fire accident caused by an aroma candle. The actress had kept the candle in her bedroom and her curtain caught fire. She refuted reports that she burnt herself while performing a puja.

“I had lit an aroma candle in my room. I don’t know how my curtain caught fire and before I knew my bedroom was on fire. I tried a lot to salvage the disaster but in the process, I burnt both my hands and neck,” Ankita told Yahoo.com.

The actress in fact averted a major disaster as four gas cylinders were kept outside her bedroom balcony. “Thank God, that my face was not burnt. And you know what! Right outside my bedroom balcony, I had four gas cylinders; I shudder to think what would have happened if…,” she said, adding, “I guess my good karma saved me from a major disaster.”

The actress is now on a road to recovery, but is still in a lot of pain. “Right now, I’m recovering. The wounds are healing but I have to be very careful as they can’t rub against my clothes or any object. It hurts and it hurts a lot. My bedroom is a wreck and the repairs are on,” she added.

The actress refuted the reports that she burnt herself while performing a puja. “Well, I don’t know how I could burn myself while performing a puja, unless I was sitting inside the havankund itself,” the actress told the website.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
24 killed after bus falls into a canal in West Bengal
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
‘Can’t soil our vehicle with blood’, police officers let bleeding teenagers to die
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Top