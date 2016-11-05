TV actress Debina Bonnerjee has no qualms about husband’s steamy lovemaking scenes in Wajah Tum Ho

Mumbai ,Nov5:Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says his wife and television actress Debina Bonnerjee has no problem with his erotic love-making scenes in the forthcoming film Wajah Tum Ho.

There are strong whispers in the entertainment industry that Gurmeet’s wife Debina has taken strong exception to her husband’s intimacy wows in Tum Wajah Ho, leading to a massive showdown between the couple during a vacation in Sri Lanka.

Gurmeet laughs off these rumours.

“First of all, Debina and I were in Sri Lanka for an event and not a vacation. Secondly, we did not fight over my hot scenes in my film. Why would we? She was very much aware of the content. Yes, I told her about my scenes with Sana (Khan). Being an actor herself she knows that’s not me making love on camera. She not only gave her consent but also encouraged me to give those smoldering scenes all the spark that I could give,” Gurmeet said.

Gurmeet sees no conflict with his wife in this matter.

“It’s not as if Debina didn’t know I was doing this film. She loved the script of Wajah Tum Ho as much as I did. From the time I read the script about a live murder, I was hooked to it. I didn’t do the film for the steamy scenes. I did it for the opportunity to play a unique character,” he said.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Wajah Tum Ho also stars Sharman Joshi and Rajniesh Duggall. The film, which is slated to release on December 2, is Gurmeet’s second Bollywood film after Khamoshiyan, which released in 2015.

The torrid scenes didn’t deter Gurmeet. “I didn’t even think my wife would object. She is a professional actor. And I’d support her the same way if she had to do sensuous scenes. In fact, I have encouraged and supported her to do such scenes in a serial.”

The actor says no misunderstanding about his professional commitment can come in the way of their marriage.

“I’ve known and loved Debina from when I was 17. We’ve practically grown up together in the entertainment industry. We know this profession demands us to get intimate with our co-stars. We also know how fragile relationships are in this industry. We are not letting go of our relationship for some flimsy reason,” he said.

Gurmeet can’t understand why such a hue and cry is made over kissing scenes.

The actor said: “There is a double standard at work here. When a top actor does kissing scenes he is praised for his commitment and dedication. When someone relatively new to cinema like me does kissing scenes he is condemned for being cheesy. Sorry,I don’t buy that. I see nothing cheap or cheesy in the erotic scenes with Sana.”