TV actress Kavita Kaushik to tie the knot at Kedarnath with boyfriend RonnitBiswas

New Delhi, Jan 25:Kavita Kaushik surprised all fans and friends when she announced that she’s getting married. Yes, with a text message, she told everyone she knows that she is tying the knot in a close knit, intimate ceremony with boyfriend RonnitBiswas.

Kavita is getting married in the holy shrine of Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas. Before she left for the hills, she organised a small mehendi ceremony at home. She invited close buddies from the industry, including Bharti Singh, Aashka Goradia, Sakshi Tanwar and others.

Kavita wore a pink sari for the occasion and guess who was her bridesmaid. Sakshi herself! She turned heads in a green sari at the do. Now that’s what best friends are for, right?