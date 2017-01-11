TV actress Leena Jumani enjoys her holidays in Thailand

Bangkok, Jan 11:Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani, popularly known by her screen name Tanu, is having the time of her life with her crew in Thailand. The lovely lady even posted pictures of the grand bash she had with the show’s cast on new year.

But what has caught our attention particularly is her new beach avatar. Needless to add that the talented actress looks super-hot.

She posted the picture on her Instagram recently, and captioned the picture as “when you don’t think about anything else and you do what you love.”

Looks like Leena is a water baby.

Dressed in a red bikini, the actress is seen smiling at the camera in the picture.

Can’t get over this vacation ?

A photo posted by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on

road side massage ???

A photo posted by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on

when you don’t think about anything else and you do what you love?

A photo posted by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on


She even posted a few pictures with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya. And we have to say that they are setting major friendship goals for the rest of us.

