TV actress Nia Sharma 3rd most attractive woman in Asia

Mumbai,Dec14:Television actress Nia Sharma, best known for her roles in Hindi show Jamai Raja, recently surprised everyone (including herself) when she was rated as the third most sexiest Asian woman in the popular list published by Britain-based newspaper Eastern Eye.

The 25-year-old actress shared her surprise and joy with her fans on Twitter:

Sharma, who was over the moon with happiness said:

“It’s crazy to call myself as the sexiest woman. I’m like wow, this is cool. Looking at the past years, I was expecting 5th or 6th position. But standing on the third position was totally unexpected. I would thank all my fans for this special moment (sic).”

According to the list actress Deepika Padukone is the sexiest Asian, followed by Priyanka Chopra.

The 2016 edition of the annual poll was based on thousands of collected from across the world.

According to the editor of the Eastern Eye annual poll, the sexiest Asian women are:

Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra Nia Sharma Drashti Dhami Alia Bhatt Sanaya Irani Katrina Kaif Sonam Kapoor Mahira Khan Gauhar Khan

Check out some of Sharma’s photos here: