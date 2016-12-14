TV actress Rucha Gujrati weds Vishal in close-knit ceremony

Washington D.C [US], Dec. 14 : Television actress Rucha Gulati recently got hitched with long time beau Vishal in an intimate traditional ceremony.
Earlier the 30-year-old actress celebrated a lavish bachelorette, thrown by her pals from the telly world.
Nausheen Ali Sardar, Khyaati Keswani and Raymon Kakar were spotted preparing for the actress’s big day.
However, the marriage was a close-knit celebration following mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Only family members and close friends of the couple attended the do.

